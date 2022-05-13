Tesco boss Ken Murphy’s pay rises to €5.5m

Cork-born Tesco chief executive Ken Murphy received a pay packet of £4.74m (€5.5m) in the year to February, the grocer revealed in its annual report published Friday.

Murphy, who was appointed as CEO of the supermarket giant in October 2020, was handed a basic salary of £1.54m (€1.70m).

He also received £3.2m (€3.76m) in performance pay or bonuses over the year following Tesco’s strong recovery over the pandemic. The grocer recorded profits of £2bn (€2.35bn) in the year to February, a sharp increase from £636m (€746m) reported the year prior.

Murphy also received £992,000 (€1.2m) for the first five months he spent in the top job, while predecessor Dave Lewis was handed £6.3m (€7.3m) in total pay in the grocer’s 2020 financial year.

Prior to joining Tesco, Murphy held the roles of chief commercial officer and president of global brands at Walgreens Boots Alliance.

In the report, Tesco stated it had agreed a salary increase of 2.25pc for Murphy for the current financial year, stating that this level was “below the increase given to hourly paid store and customer fulfilment centre colleagues of 5.8pc”.

The report also illustrated that Murphy’s bumper pay deal was 224 times higher than the total pay and benefits of the median member of the Tesco team.

The news also emerges as food prices rise as the cost-of-living crisis deepens. Monthly grocery inflation in the UK reached 5.9pc in April, its highest level since 2011, according to Kantar.

In its annual results published last month, Tesco said that surging inflation is among the main factors that could influence the supermarket’s profits in the coming months. It also added that the investment needed to maintain low prices may also impact its financial performance.

Earlier this week, Tesco’s chairman John Allan, who received remuneration of £695,000 last year, said that the UK was facing “real food poverty for the first time in a generation”.