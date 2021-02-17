Teneo gives up more equity for big UK purchase

Acquisition: Teneo is headed by Declan Kelly who is eyeing more deals

Private equity firm CVC Partners has increased its majority stake in Declan Kelly-led advisory firm Teneo to enable the business to buy Deloitte's UK restructuring business.

The transaction, which is understood to be for at least €250m, moves Teneo into the corporate restructuring business for the first time, extending the range of advisory services it offers to business leaders and boards.

At that price Teneo did not have the internal financial resources to complete the transaction and sought funding from CVC, which bought a 50pc stake in the company for a reported €309m in 2019 from BC Partners.

As part of that deal, management also sold some of their shares, giving CVC an outright majority position.

Teneo did not disclose the terms of the Deloitte deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, but it is understood that management shareholders including Mr Kelly have been further diluted.

The restructuring services business of Deloitte UK includes more than 250 people including 27 partners with specialist expertise in managing distressed assets and insolvent businesses. The transaction will increase Teneo’s total headcount to more than 1,100 employees, with more than 600 in the UK.

The additions of a restructuring business to Teneo’s existing advisory capabilities is expected to increase the company's revenue per head - a long-term goal of Mr Kelly. Teneo has long been trying to close the gap between the fees it can charge as a communications consultancy and what is available to full-service management consultants.

"The combination of the UK’s best distressed restructuring specialists with our existing advisory expertise will reinforce and extend Teneo’s position as the world’s leading CEO advisory firm," said Mr Kelly.

"Teneo intends to use this acquisition to build a global restructuring practice leveraging our existing capabilities in the United States as well as through further M&A and organic growth."

The opportunity to acquire the Deloitte business arose as a result of the anticipated break-up of the so-called Big Four accountancy firms - Deloitte, PWC, EY and KPMG - following the Carillion scandal in 2018.

Carillion, a major infrastructure construction firm that had several public sector contracts, collapsed due to unmanageable debts.

The UK's Financial Reporting Council investigated the audit practices of KPMG as a result of the failure, finding apparent rule breaches.

It is now widely expected that the major accountancy firms will now begin divesting businesses in anticipation of regulatory intervention.

Private equity-led consulting firms such as Teneo are in the market to pick up new business lines as they do.

Teneo has grown largely by acquisition since the involvement of BC Partners in 2015.

Last month the company bought Ridgeway Partners, a UK executive search, succession planning and board appointments advisory firm.

It is understood the company is planning more mergers and acquisitions and will be expanding into a new business line in coming months.

