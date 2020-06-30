Teneo boss backs holiday to mark end of US slavery

Global corporate advisory firm Teneo, which was co-founded by Tipperary born Declan Kelly, has backed a push for a US public holiday to mark the end of slavery in the country.

The drive is to have June 19, known as Juneteenth, made a public holiday to commemorate of the ending of slavery, marking the date of the last public proclamation of the abolition after the US Civil War.

Teneo joined celebrities Pharrell Williams, Ellen DeGeneres, Kenya Barris and Van Jones and international advocacy organization Global Citizen to launch the campaign.

It is also supported by companies including Adidas, Airbnb, Amblin Partners, Greensill, HP, Participant, The J. M. Smucker Company, Starbucks and Under Armour.

Teneo through its US and international network, will be driving the campaign on encouraging other major global brands to support the initiative.

Declan Kelly, a brother of Labour Party leader Alan Kelly, said: “The private sector will play a critical role in helping drive change across society as a whole and we are committed to doing everything we can to help encourage additional companies to sign-up for the Juneteenth Pledge as well as signing it ourselves.”

Online Editors