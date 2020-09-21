Teneo bolts on Irish high performance advisor

Declan Kelly’s Teneo has acquired Kotinos Partners, a Dublin-based consultancy focused on organisational performance.

Teneo provides what it describes as “strategic counsel” to company chiefs, including a significant public relations business in Ireland formed from the merged Slattery and Pembroke PR firms bought by US based Teneo in 2016.

The latest acquisition is of Kotinos, founded in 2010 by James Bowen and Brian MacNeice, a consultancy that works with business leaders to reshape organizational structures, roles and responsibilities, and management processes.

“We are delighted to welcome the Kotinos Partners team to Teneo,” said Declan Kelly, Chairman and CEO of Teneo. “They bring a wealth of experience and deep expertise that will be leveraged by our clients both in Ireland and around the globe.”

Teneo has completed 14 acquisitions since the firm was founded in 2011.

