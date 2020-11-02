Temporary closure of Primark stores due to Covid-19 will cost €415m in lost sales

Penneys owner Associated British Foods has estimated the temporary closure of its Primark clothing stores in European markets due to new COVID-19 restrictions will cost it £375m (€415m) in lost sales.

The group, which does not sell products online, said that as of yesterday, all Primark stores in Ireland, France, Belgium, Wales, Catalonia in Spain and Slovenia would close temporarily, representing 19% of its total retail selling space.

It said that 57% of its total selling space will be temporarily closed from November 5 assuming the UK government’s intention to close all non-essential shops in England for one month from this Thursday is passed by lawmakers.

Europe’s tough new lockdowns will hit non-food retailers hard, many of which make a large chunk of their annual profits in the so-called “golden quarter” between Halloween and the January sales.

In Ireland, Penneys has been shut under Level 5 lockdown restrictions that prohibit the opening of non-essential retail businesses. Mixed retail supermarkets were initially still selling clothing, but have been told to stop after being told that "clothes are not essential" by Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail Damien English.

Primark had been trading strongly after its stores reopened after a first wave of coronavirus lockdowns in the spring, achieving record UK market share. In September, the group raised its profit forecast for Primark for the year to September 12.

Primark does not sell online because the retailer does not consider it economically viable given the low selling price of its products. During the spring lockdowns the group said it was not re-thinking its lack of an online business.

Full year 2019-2020 results for AB Foods, which also has major sugar, grocery, agriculture and ingredients divisions, will be published this morning.

AB Foods’ shares rose slightly in trading on Monday but are down 35% so far this year.

The group said it was implementing operational plans to manage the consequences of the latest Primark closures, including reducing operating costs.

But it said all orders placed with suppliers would be honoured. In July, the group said it expected to place more than £1bn of orders.

UK rival Next said last week a two-week lockdown in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland in November would reduce retail full-price sales by around £57m.

With additional reporting from Reuters

Online Editors