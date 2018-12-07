Ted Baker founder and chief executive Ray Kelvin is to take a temporary leave of absence after allegations of harassment were made against him.

Ted Baker founder to take temporary leave after harassment allegations made against him

He said in a statement that the accusations that he enforced a "hugging" culture on staff had "raised some very serious and upsetting issues".

"Ted Baker has been my life and soul for 30 years," he said.

"I love this company and I care deeply for all my colleagues. It's for that reason that I have decided to take a temporary leave of absence."

The company said it had been made aware of "further serious allegations" concerning Mr Kelvin's conduct.

Chief operating officer Lindsay Page has been appointed interim CEO.

Press Association