Zoom is to let paying customers decide which countries their virtual meetings get routed through, in a move to assuage clients worried they may be vulnerable to possible snooping from one state or another.

The ability to select preferred data centre locations will be available beginning this coming Saturday, Brendan Ittelson, Zoom chief technology officer, said on Monday in a blog post. Paid users can also opt out of certain locations.

Free users will be locked into data centres in their region, which will mean a European data centre for most Irish users.

Zoom has gone from being used by 10 million office workers a day to more than 200 million people, including many consumers.

The demand has exposed security flaws with the app's default privacy settings, thrusting the company into controversy and spurring CEO Eric Yuan to focus on the safety concerns.

Researchers from the University of Toronto found that some Zoom calls had been routed through data centres in China despite none of the users being based in the country, raising the spectre that the data might be accessible to the Chinese government.

The company said it would stop routing calls through China unless one of the participants was based there.

Zoom currently has 19 data centres, which are shared with other tenants, and also uses cloud computing services from Amazon.com and Oracle.

Two weeks ago, a Dublin GAA club had to apologise to parents after an online coaching session for young children and their parents was hacked, with inappropriate content shown to those in the session.

Meanwhile, Zoom has faced some criticism over its security and privacy levels, with the company forced to pause future feature development until it tightens its security up.

It has been accused of making it too easy for hackers to access others' online sessions.

Zoom has introduced a 'waiting room' for people joining, giving the host of the online meeting more control over letting users in individually.

The service will now also require people joining sessions to make use of passwords.

Bloomberg

