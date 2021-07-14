Zipp launches e-scooter operations in Poland

Irish company Zipp Mobility has made its first expansion on mainland Europe with the launch of its e-scooter operations in the city of Katowice, Poland.

Zipp, which is part-funded by former Irish rugby captain Brian O’Driscoll, said it will initially create at least five local jobs in Katowice, bringing to 25 the total employed by the company across Europe.

Katowice has a population of approximately 300,000, and is located in the Silesian region of southern Poland.

The NovaUCD headquartered company plans to launch in the surrounding cities of Sosnowiec and Dabrowa Gornicza by the end of next month.

Charlie Gleeson, CEO and founder of Zipp Mobility, said: “We are delighted to be rolling-out our e-scooter services for the first time on mainland Europe and are especially pleased to be doing so in Poland, and in particular in Katowice, which over the last number of years has focused on becoming a greener and more sustainable city.”

Zipp recently reached agreement with local authorities in the UK to extend its e-scooter service to two new locations and is now operating e-scooters in five towns across Buckinghamshire in Somerset.

Since last November Zipp Mobility’s UK customers have completed over 100,000 journeys and spent over one million minutes on their scooters.

In the UK the company charges a fixed unlock fee of £1, plus a variable cost per minute for customers to use the e-scooter service.

Zipp Mobility, which was founded in 2019, is supported by Enterprise Ireland.

Here in Ireland, the company is in discussions with a number of local authorities in advance of the expected approval by the Dáil later this year of the Road Traffic (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill, which will allow for the regulation of e-scooters on Irish roads.

The company is hoping to have its service operational here before the end of the year or very early next year.

The pricing model for Ireland is yet to be determined but users can probably expect to pay between €2 and €3 for the average trip, according to the company.

To help ensure safety, Zipp uses geofencing, which is a virtual perimeter for a real-world geographic area. This means that e-scooters will not work outside of designated areas and slow down in designated ‘slow speed zones’.