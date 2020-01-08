YouTube will today move to make its online video platform safer and less commercially exploitative of children by stopping all comments and personalised advertising on videos aimed at youngsters.

YouTube to stop all comments on videos aimed at children

The move, which is the result of a €154m fine on the company by US regulators for improperly collecting personal data on children, is an extension of YouTube's action last year to ban comments from videos featuring younger children.

That was part of an effort to crack down on "predatory behaviour" from paedophiles targeting youngsters by leaving coded comments.

"YouTube now treats personal information from anyone watching children's content on the platform as coming from a child, regardless of the age of the user," the company said in a blog post.

