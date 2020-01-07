YouTube imposes major new ad ban to keep kids safe online

YouTube will today move to make its online video platform safer and less commercially exploitative of kids, by stopping all comments and personalised advertising on videos aimed at children.

The move, which is the result of a €154m fine with US regulators over having improperly collected personal data on children, is an extension of YouTube’s action last year to ban comments from videos featuring younger children. That was part of an effort to crack down on “predatory behaviour” from paedophiles targeting kids by leaving coded comments.

“YouTube now treats personal information from anyone watching children’s content on the platform as coming from a child, regardless of the age of the user,” said the company in a blog post.

“This means that on videos made for kids, we limit data collection and use, and as a result, we need to restrict or disable some product features. For example, we no longer serve personalised ads on this content or support features such as comments, live chat, notification bell, stories, save to playlist, and others.”

YouTube’s move is likely to financially hit so-called ‘influencers’ and ‘creators’ who make videos aimed at children, as the videos won’t be as lucrative without personalised advertising, comments and notifications.

Videos focused on teen and child audiences attract billions of monthly views, earning some YouTube videographers millions of euro per year through sponsorship and ads.

In Ireland, Meath-based brothers Ryan and Scott Fitzsimons recently filed accounts for their firm Little Lizard showing they shared a pay packet of €1.7m last year, based on a fan base of over 4m YouTube followers. The brothers play Minecraft and post the videos online.

Their sister, Kelly Fitzsimons, has a similar business through her child-friendly YouTube channel, Little Kelly Minecraft. Her daily videos sometimes hit very high viewership figures, up to 28m views each. This has netted her six figures annually in ad income.

“We still recommend parents use YouTube Kids if they plan to allow kids under 13 to watch independently. In fact, tens of millions of people use YouTube Kids every week, and recently we saw an all-time high of weekly viewers since the app’s launch,” said the YouTube blog post.

YouTube is putting in place measures to stop YouTube creators getting around the new rules.

”In order to identify content made for kids, creators will be required to tell us when their content falls in this category and we’ll also use machine learning to find videos that clearly target young audiences, for example those that have an emphasis on kids characters, themes, toys, or games,” YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki recently said.

Last year, Google was hit with a $170m (€154m) fine by the US Federal Trade Commission to settle allegations that it broke federal law by collecting personal information about children.

YouTube had been accused of tracking viewers of children’s channels using cookies without parental consent and using those cookies to deliver million of dollars in targeted advertisements to those viewers.

The settlement with the FTC and the New York attorney general’s office, which will receive $34m (€31m), is the largest since a US law banning collecting information about children under age 13 came into effect in 1998. The law was revised in 2013 to include “cookies,” used to track a person’s internet viewing habits.

