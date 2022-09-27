Yonder raises €2.7m to automate employee benefits

A Dublin startup that aims to automate employee benefits such as health insurance and pensions has raised €2.7m in funding.

Yonder is co-founded by CEO Luke Mackey, CTO Patrick O’Boyle and engineering director Deepak Baliga. The trio previously worked for Bolt, Bamboo and Flipdish, respectively. The money comes from Irish firm Frontline Ventures and European investment firm Northzone.

The company’s online platform, currently in beta with a waitlist, is designed to work with insurance and investment companies in a way that makes day-to-day management of health, dental, vision and pensions for employees accessible in minutes. It also allows the allocation of per-region health budgets and pension contributions, a feature that Yonder claims makes it easier to bypass longwinded and paper-intensive administrative tasks.

“Yonder is rebuilding the entire employee benefits experience.” said Luke Mackey, CEO. “Access to core employee benefits was once efficient and scalable, but dominated by slow, tedious processes the industry has become plagued by inefficiency. Yonder is modernising the $100bn employee benefits industry, starting with health insurance and pensions, by working with forward-thinking carriers, and scaling their offering, to streamline access for global businesses and their employees.”

The company says that its mobile app allows employees to enrol and manage core benefits from local providers in real time. It says that where personal accounts are opted for, employees can retain ownership and continue the policies or investment portfolios even after they leave an organisation.

As it’s in beta, Yonder is currently “adding companies to its waitlist and onboarding them periodically”. It says that these companies will soon be able to integrate current HRIS tools like Personio, Humaans or BambooHR to sync with the platform.

As for the cash, Yonder says that it will now “accelerate product development, hire across engineering and product, along with go-to-market and commercial roles”, as it tries to expand in existing markets such as the UK and Ireland, and also into new markets in Europe.







