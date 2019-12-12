Xiaomi - the world's fourth largest smartphone maker - is set to battle iPhone

Xiaomi, the world's fourth-largest smartphone maker, is entering Japan and taking on Apple with a budget-friendly smartphone and a connected fitness tracker.

The company is making the Mi Note 10 Android smartphone available in Japan for immediate pre-order, to be shipped on December 16, according to a statement. Priced from 52,800 yen (€438), the handset has a high-resolution 108-megapixel camera, a 5,260mAh battery rated to last longer than two days, and a 6.5-inch Oled display with curved edges.

Alongside the Mi Note, Xiaomi also introduced its Mi Smart Band 4 wearable for 3,490 yen, a portable battery pack for 1,899 yen, an induction-heating rice cooker for 9,999 yen and a premium all-metal suitcase for 17,900 yen, all aggressively priced for the Japanese market.

The top Chinese smartphone vendor after Huawei Technologies is looking eastward to help offset declining share in its home market.

