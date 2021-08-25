“Within five months I was completely blind” - Michael Leahy on his sudden sight loss and the app that restored his independence

Michael Leahy: 'The Soundscape app gets me from A to B and I use it to its full extent'

I knew Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON) was in my family, but the percentage chance of me having it too was very low, so it wasn’t really on my radar. It happened all of a sudden, at the end of 2019. I noticed there was one little dot in the middle of my vision in my right eye.

I went to an optician and told them about Leber’s but they said that wasn’t what it was, so I thought, ‘Grand, it’ll pass’.

Two weeks later it was no better so I went to a specialist, and they diagnosed me with early onset LHON. The dot increased in size and then it moved from my right eye to my left. Within a few months, I couldn’t see much of anything.

I was in my late 30s and had been living a very normal life – working, going to the gym every other day, into my sports, very active. I had my own place in Dublin city centre and was working as a manager for a distribution company, on the road all the time.

Within six weeks I was off the road, not driving, not working. I needed a long cane, couldn’t go anywhere and needed help with everything. Within five months I was what I would call completely blind. ‘Vision impaired’ doesn’t do it justice.

I met my trainer Chantelle, who’s with the National Council for the Blind of Ireland (NCBI) in November 2019.

My sister had contacted the NCBI and, at first, I had been able to walk to some of their groups in things like mindfulness and learning tech.

This was before I was very impaired; it was when I could still walk and take a bus on my own. Then I took a rapid decline, so it was good that I was signed up with them already.

Lockdown was like a bad joke, but the good thing was that I was already working with Chantelle and had my skills with a long cane to a reasonable point.

The NCBI were really good and they stayed engaged with all of us. Chantelle and I managed to work on my mobility skills remotely. Around April 2020 she started working with me with the Microsoft Soundscape app.

Soundscape has been phenomenal for me. It’s an app I can access on my iPhone, then I put in AirPods and it guides me, using whatever way my head is pointing. You make a mental map by listening to the app’s call-outs.

It tells you where you are and what direction you are going. It announces if you’re approaching a bus stop or a pedestrian crossing. You can search for anything in the app and it sets a beacon on where you want to go, and then guides you there, announcing how many metres to go, a crossing or a path’s end.

A unique feature of the app is that if it’s announcing something to the left, you hear it in your left ear, or on the right, it’s in your right ear. Something straight ahead will even sound like it’s being announced from in front of you. It’s a 3D soundscape that builds a visual for me.

I can set regular routes, but if I take a different route, it is not going to let me get lost. I got lost close to my home a few times before, so this is very reassuring.

Another feature is that you can make an annotation, like a warning of a low-hanging branch or a pothole in the path, and the next time you walk that route the app announces it.

The app gets me from A to B and I use it to its full extent, to get in and out to work, or meet friends. It has been a dramatic help.

At the beginning, I was walking a kilometre in 25 minutes and that’s now the time it takes me to walk 5k. I’ve changed jobs and I’m now in customer service with a property development company. The owner has a friend who is blind and he was able to see past the disability to my actual skills.

I’m living with my family, but in a separate unit on the same property, so I’m pretty independent. It suits at the moment, but I’m gaining independence all the time.

To see a short video of Michael using the app, see https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ewmiGKqMSJ4

In conversation with Sarah Caden