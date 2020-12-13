Will Ireland block Apple TV+?

Will the Government really tell Apple to shut down its Apple TV+ video streaming service next year if it doesn't boost its European-made content to 30pc?

Yes, says Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin.

Apple, she says, has to meet the new minimum of 30pc "European works" or the service will be blocked.

Apple, like most of the big video on-demand platforms, isn't anywhere close to this quota. So it looks like we're heading for a showdown.

This isn't Martin's idea - it's the transposition of an EU directive (the Audiovisual Media Services Directive), a wide-ranging, semi-protectionist law passed by European legislators in 2018.

But as Apple bases its Apple TV+ service in Ireland (unlike Netflix, whose EU base is in Holland, or others such as Amazon and Disney+, located elsewhere), it will be regulated - or shot down - from Ireland.

Maybe because it's so new, Apple appears to have the lowest percentage of European-made content of all the big platforms. (As it happens, it's currently making a ten-episode adaptation of the Isaac Asimov books, Foundation, in Limerick.)

Disney+ is not much better. Amazon Prime Video has a small amount of European (mainly British) content, while Netflix has a substantial chunk, if not 30pc.

What constitutes a 'European work' under the new rules is a little vague, but appears to focus on the majority of the creative effort. So if a film is made in Europe, even if financed with American money, it qualifies. That would presumably include titles such as Game Of Thrones.

There are lots of smaller details that matter, too. For example, an entire season of a TV series such as Black Mirror (mostly filmed in Europe) only counts as one 'title', or unit, no matter how many episodes it contains. (However, different films in a franchise count as different titles.)

The amount of time per title doesn't matter, either - a budget five-minute cartoon seems to hold the same qualification as a €100m two-hour feature film.

This is also only aimed at on-demand services that have more than 1pc audience share in a country's viewership market. (Apple is arguably over this ratio now, given that it offers Apple TV+ free for a year to anyone who buys a new iPhone, Mac or iPad. It is currently in the middle of a sales super-cycle across Europe for those products.)

The new law has lots of other interesting nuggets, like the banning of certain product placement categories, and the establishment of pan-European regulators.

But it is the quota on 'European works' that looks likely to put the Irish regulatory setup on an odd collision course with Apple.

The EU says this is necessary to support media and cultural diversity across Europe.

But is it a flailing initiative, reminiscent of the French language broadcast law that forced DJs to refer to U2 as Oooh Deux or UB40 as Oooh Bay Quarante? Can we really be told what to watch or listen to?

Actually, we sometimes can.

Looked at one way, this is not an entirely different concept to the notion of state-funded television, like RTÉ and the BBC.

Here, citizens are legally required to pay €160 a year if they have a television set, regardless of whether they watch the local channels or not. The idea is that a minimum of locally-made television is crucial for national culture and heritage.

Despite our grumbling and moaning, most people agree with this general idea.

And anyone who's paying any attention can see that online platforms such as Netflix (198 million subscribers worldwide) and Disney+ (72 million subscribers worldwide) are overtaking traditional linear options in Europe for films and TV series.

That mostly means cultural dominance on US terms, in English, to a degree never seen before in European countries.

As the market won't balance things out, legislative and regulatory intervention is therefore needed, the thinking goes.

Cultural considerations aside, is it a good time for young filmmakers to dust off their old rejected pilot TV scripts and get their pitches in to Apple, Disney, Amazon and Netflix? Will we see bidding wars for Eat the Peach or Ros na Rún to pack out the regulatory quotas?

Maybe not. The Commission appears to have thought of the potential loopholes.

Not only does 30pc of the catalogue have to be European, but it also has to be given "prominence".

This, the law clarifies, means promotions, home page placement and other marketing placement captivity.

Or, as the directive puts it, "a dedicated section for European works that is accessible from the service homepage, the possibility to search for European works in the search tool available as part of that service, the use of European works in campaigns of that service or a minimum percentage of European works promoted from that service's catalogue, for example by using banners or similar tools".

So, it may not be just a question of finding the cheapest trove of 30-year-old Czech cartoons on the market and dumping them in a far corner of the platform. Or buying up Bracken, Trom agus Eadrom and To the Waters and the Wild.

It's worth noting that, despite rubber-stamping the law, most EU countries have dragged their heels in actually implementing it. So much so that the European Commission has formally opened proceedings against Ireland and 22 other EU member states.

But that's mainly procedure. All eyes will soon shift to whether we enforce the quota.