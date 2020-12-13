| 11°C Dublin

Will Ireland block Apple TV+?

Adrian Weckler

Minister Catherine Martin says Apple TV+ will need 30pc European content Expand

Will the Government really tell Apple to shut down its Apple TV+ video streaming service next year if it doesn't boost its European-made content to 30pc?

Yes, says Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin.

Apple, she says, has to meet the new minimum of 30pc "European works" or the service will be blocked.

