Why cinema multiplexes will die

So farewell then, multiplexes, and thanks for all the €10 popcorn.

It looks as if we may not be seeing you in quite the same numbers ever again.

It's not the smartphone beams, the sticky seats or the reek of nachos.

It's the gradual switch from major movie makers, now putting their biggest films on home-streaming services instead of the big screen.

Last week, Disney announced that it would prioritise its own Disney+ streaming platform for its content from now on. And it wasn't a temporary move due to Covid.

"I would not characterise it as a response to Covid," Disney CEO Bob Chapek said of the entertainment giant's major re-organisation. "I would say Covid accelerated the rate at which we made this transition, but this transition was going to happen anyway."

This doesn't mean it won't put films in cinemas again. But it does mean that it will focus its creative efforts more on its own small-screen platform.

Emphasising the point, Disney announced that it will stream its big new movie, Pixar-made Soul, on Disney+ next month for no additional cost to Disney+ subscribers. This is a huge call, with rivals such as Universal holding films like No Time To Die until cinemas reopen,

For multiplexes, this is devastating. Disney is, by far, the most important movie company for cinema attendances. Last year, it had six of the top 10 movies, by gross take, in the world. It alone was the reason why many of us, who are starting to get comfortable with our Netflix subscriptions, 60-inch tellies and fibre broadband, used to get in the car to go to the local eight-screen cinema.

Disney's statement couldn't have come at a worse time for the 'exhibition' business, as the physical cinema sector is known.

Cineworld just announced it is shutting down 130 cinemas in the UK and Ireland and some 400 in the US. AMC, the world's biggest cinema chain, warned that it may run out of cash in the next 10 weeks.

Nor is Disney's move to prioritise its streaming platform over cinemas unique.

Earlier this year, Universal released its Trolls World Tour kids' movie as an internet rental, cutting cinemas out of the action. It claimed to have made $100m (€85m) in its first three weeks, adding that this was ahead of what it made in the first five months of the original 2016 Trolls cinema run. What's more, instead of splitting that with cinema chains, it got to keep 80pc of the haul.

"The results for Trolls World Tour have exceeded our expectations and demonstrated the viability of PVOD," NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said at the time. "As soon as theatres reopen, we expect to release movies on both formats."

This year's Spongebob Squarepants movie was also put out as an on-demand internet rental.

All of which suggests that this era's technological challenge to cinemas - exemplified by much larger home screens with much greater instant movie choice on demand - is of a far more serious nature than any that have gone before.

This won't come as much of a shock in the US, where cinema attendance have been shrinking consistently for the last two decades. Last year, for example, American ticket sales were 25pc down on their peak in 2002, despite a 15pc increase in population there over the same period.

But it will be harder to swallow here in Europe, where the cinema economy has been in reasonably good health up to now. Before the lockdown, both admissions and box office receipts across Europe were close to historic highs. Ireland has always been particularly strong, with the most frequent cinema attendance and the most cinemas per head of population in the continent.

According to the most recent industry figures, an Irish person goes to the pictures 3.3 times a year, over twice the European average. We also have more cinema screens (108) here per million residents than any other European country. Only France (91) and Norway (89) come close.

There had been more cinema investment planned here, too. The Omniplex chain was due to expand its cinema numbers in Ireland, with others such as the UK-based Everyman cinema chain planning to open in Dublin.

But the industry and social background for continuing with these plans now looks questionable.

Whatever about 60-inch ultra high definition budget TVs now becoming the norm in ordinary homes, when the makers of movies start prioritising budgets into home streaming platforms, there's a clear an obvious threat to demand.

Does this mean no cinemas in Ireland in five years time? No: cinemas still have one thing, above all, that will serve as an attraction for years to come: they're somewhere to physically go. This shouldn't be underestimated as a commercial factor. Whether it's a date, an excursion with kids or simply an excuse to get away from your own four walls for a few hours, the cinema is still a reasonably-priced excursion with entertainment thrown in.

They sometimes also offer a superior technical, visual and audio experience for movies, even if this is diminishing quickly.

I went to see Christopher Nolan's Tenet a few weeks back. I enjoyed the experience and, overall, am glad I got to see in a cinema rather than on my telly. And I wouldn't have wanted to see last year's Blade Runner 2049 any other way, particularly given Roger Deakins' mesmerising cinematography.

But there aren't many films that really benefit from the bigger screen in quite the way those ones do. Rom coms? Teen movies? Cartoons? There's no sensory advantage to the giant screen whatsoever. And those make up a big chunk of box office receipts.

Cinemas will always be around. Your local multiplex won't.