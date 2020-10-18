| 3.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Why cinema multiplexes will die

Adrian Weckler

Cinema attendance in the US was down 25pc last year from a 2002 peak Expand

Close

Cinema attendance in the US was down 25pc last year from a 2002 peak

Cinema attendance in the US was down 25pc last year from a 2002 peak

Cinema attendance in the US was down 25pc last year from a 2002 peak

So farewell then, multiplexes, and thanks for all the €10 popcorn.

It looks as if we may not be seeing you in quite the same numbers ever again.

It's not the smartphone beams, the sticky seats or the reek of nachos.