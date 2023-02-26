Why artificial intelligence spells trouble for search — and everyone else

Technology

Microsoft, so long big tech’s dull but wealthy uncle, has seized the zeitgeist by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its search engine, Bing. It has made the most of the explosion of generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Midjourney that can automatically generate text, images and code. Suddenly Microsoft is cool.

There are many reasons why the application of AI to search is intriguing. On a human level we suddenly have an interface that seems straight out of sci-fi: a dialogue-based personal assistant that can search the web for us and answer our questions. On a business level, Microsoft has shown us that these tools have the potential to shake up the online search market which is expected to be worth $256bn (€242bn) this year, and which is dominated by Google.

But Microsoft now owns the hype cycle. There has been a lot of coverage of the new and improved Bing. This ranges from technical pieces on how Bing adds context and citations to search query results, to philosophical discussions on large language models and sentience. As ever, with new technology, some people have found a way to break it: a New York Times columnist even got Bing to admit that it wasn’t Bing at all. It said its name was Sydney and it was in love with him. To minimise weird and uncanny interactions, Bing chat sessions have now been capped at 50 questions per day and five per session.

All this has left Google in an unfamiliar spot: second place, albeit in PR terms.

Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc, lost $100bn in market value on the back of Bard’s bumbled response

In an attempt to reclaim the spotlight Google demo’ed its own AI chatbot, which is called Bard. Things didn’t go to plan. Bard said the James Webb Telescope took the first pictures of planets outside the solar system. There’s one small problem. It didn’t — a fact that was quickly seized upon by the audience. And the mistake was costly. Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc, lost $100bn in market value on the back of Bard’s bumbled response.

In the rush to showcase new tools and technology, big tech can often open the kimono a bit too soon. And when it comes to search, this can be an issue. Why? Because many responses from current AI tools, while impressive, are often like responses from a shifty politician — dull and of questionable accuracy.

But OpenAI CEO Sam Altman gave a strong rationale for making them publicly available this early. “We think showing these tools to the world early, while still somewhat broken, is critical if we are going to have sufficient input and repeated efforts to get it right,” he tweeted. “The level of individual empowerment coming is wonderful, but not without serious challenges.”

He also pointed out that regulation will be important, continual iteration will be required as well as societal input. That means a feedback loop where users break things, and also learn what chat interfaces mean and how they change how we navigate the web.

In search, we’re all used to the implicit deal in place when we use Google. We put in a question or a term and it shows us some stuff that seems to relate to what we’re looking for, including some advertising. Google’s responsibility to truth and accuracy ends once users leave search engine results pages. But we understand that Google is standing over the links it has shown us, in that they relate to what we’re looking for. Google has no responsibility for the accuracy or truthfulness of what we find there.

But chat interfaces for search are different.

Everyone else who has built an online business downstream of search should also be wary

A discursive response isn’t a list of possible web pages that may tell us what we’re looking for that we have to navigate. It implies more certainty. To find what you’re looking for currently, you click through to one or more pages from the list served to you. The equivalent for chat, is a sequence of secondary questions that clarify and elucidate. If search becomes more chat driven, then media literacy becomes more like having interview skills — the ability to grill the dull, virtual politician to get to the answer you want.

So this is a user interface (UI) issue for search. How do you invite the next question, where one answer isn’t enough? The same UI issue relates to monetisation. In a Q&A world, sponsored links will feel a lot more invasive. Ads will therefore need to look different and function differently.

Bing’s AI capabilities have excited many by showing the potential to shift power away from Google in search. But let’s remember, it’s early days. One flashy bauble and a lot of PR doesn’t equate to increased market share. Google is top dog in search for a reason.

Everyone else who has built an online business downstream of search should also be wary. Greater automation of how users access online content by the biggest gatekeepers could have huge consequences for smaller businesses. While the tech titans tussle, some legitimate businesses are sure to be caught underfoot and squashed.