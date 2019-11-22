WhatsApp, Twitter first for privacy rulings

Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon has said the first in a series of rulings by her office using tough new EU regulations will soon be handed down, with WhatsApp and Twitter in the firing line.

Europe's lead privacy watchdog on big tech, Ms Dixon's most advanced cases concern WhatsApp's transparency around its data sharing, if any, with Facebook and its wider group of companies, and a probe her office opened into Twitter following a breach reported to the regulator in early January.

"We've commenced the decision-making phase in respect of both of those," Ms Dixon said at a Brussels privacy conference on Wednesday. She said this involved writing to the companies and that they responded with "a number of queries," especially regarding "the form of the draft decision" that the regulator will have to share with other EU watchdogs before making a final decision.

Ms Dixon's authority is charged with regulating many of the US's biggest companies, which have European bases here. Her office has 21 open investigations of big technology companies, including into Facebook, Google and Apple.

