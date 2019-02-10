'Whatsapp seems too formal for texting when we have Snapchat' - A 16-year-old explains why Snapchat is king

Adults may love Facebook but research shows 71 pc of kids aged 10 to 17 rely on Snapchat for most of their communication. Here, 16-year-old Betty Crichton explains why:

Why Snapchat?

I like Snapchat more than other apps because I think it’s more personal than Instagram or Facebook. On Instagram, sometimes you are interacting with people you don’t know very well, but I think, for me anyway, the people you add on Snapchat you would see on a regular basis. Snapchats disappear after they have been opened. I think this is good because people’s private messages can very easily be shared nowadays but if they are disappearing after they have been opened then it reduces that risk.

How often?

I would use Snapchat every day. Some days I wouldn’t text many people but I would still view people’s Snapchat stories and Snapchat’s news stories such as Daily Mail, Vogue, MTV and Refinery29, which update every day.

Can Instagram replace it?

I don’t think so. I think it is something Instagram is trying to do by adding in stories and introducing filters you can put over your face but, again it’s just not as personal as Snapchat. When you put pictures or messages on your Instagram story, all your followers can view it, most of whom you don’t know very well. On Instagram you can receive messages from people you don’t know which can be quite uncomfortable.

It isn’t nice knowing that people you don’t know can message you whenever they want.

What about ordinary SMS texts?

I don’t think SMS is as popular because you have to pay for credit to text people. I would only text someone using credit if I didn’t have any wifi or if it was an important message.

What about Whatsapp?

I use Whatsapp to text my parents when I have wifi because they don’t have Snapchat but I don’t use it to text my friends. Whatsapp seems too formal for texting when we have Snapchat.

What do you think about Facebook?

I personally don’t like Facebook. I have an account and everyone I know has an account but most of us never use them. I think the layout of it isn’t very appealing and I always get notifications about things I don’t need to know. My brother, who is nineteen, and people around his age, use it all the time but I think somewhere between the ages of 16 and 19 it just stopped being as popular.

Have you ever tried Twitter?

I tried using it once a while ago but none of my friends were on it so I didn’t really know what to do with it. I think it is something I will use in the future, just not right now.

How about Pinterest?

To be honest I don’t really know what it's for.

Could you go a week without any social media?

I think if I had enough to do after school I wouldn’t need or want to go on social media as often as I do now. I have gone a week without social media before when I’ve gone on holidays but I’ve still had apps like Kindle and Spotify to keep me entertained on car journeys.

