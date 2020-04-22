| 7.8°C Dublin

'What we do is powerful': New GoFundMe chief maps out his mission to help people reach the summit of their personal fundraising mountain

 

Support: GoFundMe boss Tim Cadogan is keen to make a meaningful impact on people's lives. Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

Tim Cadogan is talking about the 3,000-metre mountain ranges around Los Angeles. "They're pretty steep," he says. "People get lost or knocked out by the heat in the summer or by the snow in the winter."

A transplanted Brit who has spent almost 20 years in California without losing much of his Dorset accent, Cadogan is describing how, as a rescue volunteer, he has been helicoptered in to save wayward hikers and day-trippers.

"I love it," he says. "As I've gotten older, I've looked for ways to find things with more meaningful impact."