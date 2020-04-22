'What we do is powerful': New GoFundMe chief maps out his mission to help people reach the summit of their personal fundraising mountain

Tim Cadogan is talking about the 3,000-metre mountain ranges around Los Angeles. "They're pretty steep," he says. "People get lost or knocked out by the heat in the summer or by the snow in the winter."

A transplanted Brit who has spent almost 20 years in California without losing much of his Dorset accent, Cadogan is describing how, as a rescue volunteer, he has been helicoptered in to save wayward hikers and day-trippers.

"I love it," he says. "As I've gotten older, I've looked for ways to find things with more meaningful impact."

That search recently led to him being appointed CEO of GoFundMe, succeeding Bob Solomon to lead the global platform used by people who want to raise cash for a special cause, disaster relief or a hard luck case.

Cadogan is a successful founder and veteran tech figure in Silicon Valley.

In 2008, he co-created and built up the programmatic ad company Open X after having spent time as an executive within Yahoo.

But he wanted to take on something more directly related to making an immediate impact on people's lives, he says.

"What we do is powerful," he says. "The company's whole DNA is about trying to connect people with others who have a need. We're somewhere between $9bn (€8.3bn) and $10bn of total donations through this platform."

Ireland, he says, is one of the biggest per-capita donation territories for GoFundMe.

This is evident in recent weeks with almost €1m raised for the frontline worker 'Feed the Heroes' campaign on the platform, or hundreds of thousands pledged for smaller appeals connected to the coronavirus pandemic here.

In all, the company says that there have been 120,000 Covid-19 related donations in Ireland to date, with over 1,000 campaigns.

Indeed, half of all new GoFundMe campaigns here are linked to coronavirus relief efforts, from 1,000 donors chipping in a cumulative €36,000 for a hospital appeal led by footballer Robbie Keane to a 'Run For Our HSE Heroes' Covid-19 fundraising event from a health worker that has seen over €180,000 come in.

At least 500,000 Irish people have donated to some cause through GoFundMe over the last four years, the company says.

But can such levels of giving last? The latest economic forecasts suggest that Ireland - like the rest of the world - is heading into something of an economic depression.

Unemployment is expected to rise to around 20pc here, something not seen for 30 years.

With so much fiscal pain coming down the line, will people have as much to give?

"We've wondered the same thing," says Cadogan. "We don't know. Some people are obviously losing their jobs and are really up against it.

"There's also a set of people who are working harder than before."

Part of the success of GoFundMe's premise is a sense of connection to the act of giving. People like to help other people, especially if it's someone they know or it's through someone they know.

And yet much of GoFundMe's campaigns are for what might be considered routine living costs that people encounter.

A quick browse through the campaigns shows appeals for medical procedures that aren't covered by insurance, education costs that won't be met by the State and school buses for special needs kids that won't be supplied otherwise. There are even some appeals for basic living sustenance.

It could be argued that many of these campaigns are for basic things that the State should be covering.

Is GoFundMe letting society off the hook for taking responsibility of its vulnerable citizens?

"Under no scenario do we think that GoFundMe is the solution for everything," Cadogan says. "You might see it as a complement to big Government programmes.

"Look, countries vary in the extent to which they have a social safety net.

"But I think even in countries that have what some people say is a strong safety net, it doesn't cover everything. For example, in the UK and Ireland, we see a lot of medical campaigns. Because even if your medical care is covered, there's a lot of other associated costs that may not be covered.

"Maybe you can't cook for yourself anymore or you can't take care of yourself. We would all hope to live in countries that take good care of our basic needs, but our requirements sometimes extend beyond those basic needs.

"Also, one thing I've learned in just a month on the job is that every single set of circumstances is unique. Every single campaign is a little bit different. And it's often those circumstances that are the most important factor."

There are limits to what GoFundMe will allow. It has a general ban on political campaigns, for example. It also treads very carefully on issue campaigns and is not afraid to take a stand on some controversial topics, such as its ban on anti-vaccination causes.

It also has to watch its back for scammers. "Wherever money flows through a system, there's a chance for people to try and take advantage of that," says Cadogan.

However, he insists that it's very, very rare that scams make it on to the platform.

"It's about a tenth of one per cent," he says. "It's very, very rare. But even then, we have a safety backstop that we call the GoFundMe guarantee.

"We'll pay all the donors back all the money, even if we don't manage to get it back from wherever it went."

Has that happened? "Yes, it's happened."

Was there ever any substantial amount of money scammed? "I don't believe so, no," he says.

Despite GoFundMe's philanthropic orientation, it is still a for-profit company.

How might Cadogan answer a cynic who would posit that it is difficult to square all of the feelgood rhetoric with an enterprise that is trying to make cash for itself?

"I don't think there's a tension here," he says. "The way we make money is to ask people to tip us. If you think you're happy with the service and you want to support us, then give us a tip. We make it free for a campaign organiser. The only thing that comes out is the transaction processing fee, standard credit card stuff. So it's really well-aligned with the underlying purpose."