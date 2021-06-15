Wexford tech firm Scurri raises €9m and promises 80 new jobs

The Wexford-based online ecommerce and delivery firm Scurri has raised €9m, bringing its total funding to €15.3m.

Scurri lets merchants and retailers work out preferred delivery options with 700 carrier services. It also allows them to create labels, track shipments and get analytics.

Its customers include eBay and Vision Direct and it gets over 70pc of its revenue from the UK, with some involvement in over 100 million parcel deliveries per annum.

The company currently employs 45 people. It says it now plans to add 80 new workers in the next two years.

The €9m investment round was led by the UK private equity firm Gresham House Ventures. Existing investors also participated, including Pa Nolan and family offices represented by Millview Advisory.

“The pandemic and the resulting acceleration of eCommerce adoption, as well as trading and logistic complexities arising from Brexit, have essentially resulted in significantly increased demand for reliable delivery management software and solutions,” said Rory O’Connor, founder and CEO of Scurri. “For Scurri this effectively represents a number of years’ advancement of the UK market in terms of online penetration and hence our need to now advance our growth and investment plans.”

Thomas Makey, investment director of Gresham House said: “our expertise lies in identifying differentiated businesses targeting large markets through disruptive business models. Scurri has seen consistent strong growth in recent years, offering online retailers levels of functionality previously only available to the largest players. Led by a high-calibre management team, Scurri’s market-leading delivery management platform is well positioned in a structurally growing space, and we look forward to supporting the business in its next stage.”



