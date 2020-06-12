| 11°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘We’re too big to fail and I hope to be around for a while yet’ — Maximum Media boss

Maximum Media founder Niall McGarry Expand

Close

Maximum Media founder Niall McGarry

Maximum Media founder Niall McGarry

Maximum Media founder Niall McGarry

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

Maximum Media is “too big to fail” and has “too important a role” in Ireland not to successfully emerge from its current High Court examinership process, according to publisher Niall McGarry.

He said that it is “up for debate” whether he will be a future part of the company that oversees Joe.ie, Joe.co.uk and Her.ie.

Mr McGarry was speaking on Independent.ie’s Big Tech Show podcast, where he was joined by Kinzen co-founder Mark Little, host Adrian Weckler and Ian Kehoe, co-founder of The Currency.