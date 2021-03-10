WellAir appoints Valley veteran Kieran Hannon as chief marketing officer

The Bill McCabe-backed Irish clean air company WellAir has announced the appointment of Kieran Hannon as its chief marketing officer.

Mr Hannon spent six years as chief marketing officer at Belkin International where he helped grow the company into four brands— Belkin, Linksys, Wemo and Phyn.

He is joining WellAir from Openpath, a cloud access control company. He previously also served as vice president of marketing for the US electronics retail chain RadioShack.

The appointment comes shortly after WellAir’s acquisition of a US-based handheld disinfection technology firm, UV Innovators. No price was disclosed for the acquisition.

WellAir has over €20m in funding, most recently closing a €7m additional round last year.

The Dublin-based firm, whose Novaerus and Plasma Air brands are used in hospitals, workplaces and other commercial locations in 60 countries, also recently announced the replacement of CEO Kevin Devlin with UV Innovators co-founder Todd Pope.

"Kieran is a globally-recognised, creative and innovative business strategist,” said Mr Pope. “His expertise will be a valuable complement to our leadership team and a driving

force in the expansion of the WellAir brand as we continue to advance our air cleaning and surface disinfection product portfolio globally.”

Headquartered in Dublin, WellAir also has offices in Connecticut and North Carolina. The group operates through its core business brands, Novaerus, Plasma Air, and NuvaWave.

Bill McCabe, who created the e-learning company Smartforce in the 1990s, is WellAir’s chairman.

“With 90pc of our time spent indoors breathing air that is ten times more contaminated than outdoor air, the opportunity to create the de-facto industry brand is probably the highest of noble causes," said Mr Hannon. "WellAir’s flagship product, the Novaerus Defend 1050 which recently received FDA clearance, is a prime example of the company’s healthtech innovation. I’m thrilled to join this team to continue its impressive momentum in making the indoor world safer and cleaner."

