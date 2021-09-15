WebDoctor valued at €48m following latest investment

Irish health tech platform WebDoctor says it is now valued at €48m following a €3m investment from private equity investor VentureWave Capital.

WebDoctor allows people to have an online video consultation with a doctor. It also helps doctors automate their booking and payment processes.

The latest funding will be used to accelerate WebDoctor’s international growth and expansion, as well as scaling its sales, marketing, product and technology teams, according to a statement from the company.

Since its establishment in 2013, the company has processed over three million bookings to GP’s, pharmacies and other health-related clinics and has over 350,000 Irish patients registered on its GP platform.

The price of consultations on the company’s platform start at €25.

The demand for telehealth during Covid has “skyrocketed,” the company said, with WebDoctor itself experiencing a 75pc increase in revenue from 2019 to 2020.

VentureWave Capital's team will work alongside WebDoctor executives, including newly appointed CEO David Crimmins, to drive the company's post-pandemic growth and its expansion into new markets.

Mr Crimmins, a former commercial director at GloHealth, has previously launched and marketed products for five companies across three sectors.

VentureWave Capital chairman and managing partner, Alan Foy, will join WebDoctor’s board of directors following the investment.

David Crimmins, CEO, WebDoctor said: “VentureWave Capital’s investment comes at a pivotal time for WebDoctor, enabling us to meet the exponential growth of the telehealth market and operate on an international scale.”

“This is an exciting time for the company, and we look forward to the further development of both our B2C and B2B offerings in the short term,” he added.

VentureWave Capital says it invests in “technology for good companies which have a positive social impact.” Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny serves as part of the company’s team.