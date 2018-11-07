Independent.ie’s live coverage of the Web Summit from Lisbon continues and today you’ll hear from Microsoft’s President, Pinterest’s CEO, Minecraft’s Studio Head, and three of the world’s top unboxers amongst others.

Watch: Third day of Web Summit 2018 with talks on robots, gaming and 20 years of Google

Some of the speaker and talk highlights to look forward to today include:

10:55-11:10 Keeping the biggest selling game of all time relevant

Minecraft was launched in 2001 and its popularity has only grown year on year. But in a world where games just come and go, what has kept Minecraft relevant for so many years? With Helen Chiang, Studio Head, Minecraft

11:30-11:55 Unboxing what's coming for Christmas

Three of the world's top unboxers independently review the most important gadgets available this Christmas. With Safwan Ahmedmia, Founder, SuperSaf, Keaton Keller, Founder, TechSmartt, Tom Honeyands, Founder, The Tech Chap, and Alex Cranz, Senior Reviews Editor, Gizmodo

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during the inauguration of Web Summit, Europe's biggest tech conference, in Lisbon, Portugal, November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

12:15-12:35 More than gaming

Hear from the CEO of one of the world's largest social games and one of the largest online platforms about connecting with the public. With Kristen Garcia Dumont, CEO, MZ, Emmett Shear, CEO, Twitch, and Josh Constine, Editor-At-Large, TechCrunch

14:00-14:20 How long until robots rule the world?

Robot intelligence becomes more impressive with each passing year, but when will AI actually surpass humans? With Ben Goertzel, Chief Scientist, Hanson Robotics / Founder & CEO, SingularityNET, Sophia The Robot, Hanson Robotics, and Han The Robot, SingularityNET

15:30-15:50 Google at 20: Digital as a force for good

Google at 20 and how the company is focused on creating digital opportunities. With Matt Brittin, President, EMEA Business & Operations, Google, and Krishnan Guru Murthy

Presenter, Channel 4

16:30-17:00 Digital peace in the age of cyber threats

The Microsoft President, Brad Smith, outlines how cyber diplomacy may not only save the internet but the world.

