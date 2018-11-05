Web Summit 2018 kicks off for another four days of tech and business talks from Lisbon and Independent.ie will be bringing you all the biggest speakers from the Summit’s Centre Stage live and in full from Monday to Thursday.

Watch: The first evening of talks as Web Summit 2018 gets underway in Lisbon

Day one on Monday starts with Paddy Cosgrave opening proceedings at 18:30 followed by four fascinating talks:

18:40-19:00 A contract for the web

Sir Tim Berners-Lee who invented the web almost thirty years ago, believes there is a growing sense that it is failing to live up to its promise. Join Sir Tim as he calls on all of us to stand up and fight for the web we want.

19:00-19:15 Apple: Business doing well by doing good

Lisa Jackson, Vice President - Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, Apple, on how the company this year reached its goal of powering its global operations with 100% renewable energy. Plus, find out what’s next for Apple as it works to protect the planet.

19:15-19:35 The technology of storytelling

Has technology improved our storytelling ability or has an overreliance on the newest special effects curbed our ability to truly connect with an audience? Darren Aronofsky, Writer/Director, Protozoa Pictures and Matthew Garrahan, Global Media Editor, Financial Times, discuss.

19:35-19:50 Nurturing a digital future that is safe and beneficial for all

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres shares his thoughts on harnessing the promise of new technologies while safeguarding against their perils

19:50-19:55 Portugal and the world

António Costa, Prime Minister Portugal, delivers his opening address

19:55-20:00 Official opening

Paddy Cosgrave calls on the Prime Minister of Portugal and the Mayor of Lisbon to open Web Summit.

