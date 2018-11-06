Watch: Second day of Web Summit 2018 with speakers including Ronaldinho, Christopher Wylie

WELCOME to the second day of Independent.ie's live coverage of the Web Summit 2018 - and the first day 'proper' of speakers from Lisbon.

With the world’s leading CEOs, entrepreneurs and creatives coming together, we’ll be bringing you all the talks from the Centre Stage until 1700 Irish time.

Some of the highlights to look forward to today include:

11:35-11:55 Can we halt the rise of fake news

Fake news' and 'alternative facts' have warped society's perception of the media. Now that the genie is out of the bottle, can we re-establish faith in the fourth estate?

With Mitchell Baker, Executive Chairwoman, Mozilla, David Pemsel, CEO, The Guardian, Media Group, Ana Brnabic, Prime Minister, Government of Serbia, and Matthew Garrahan, Global Media Editor, Financial Times

1400-1425 Your privacy is compromised, what are you going to do about it?

Christopher Wylie, the world's most famous whistleblower speaks about the biggest threats to our personal data.

General view of the centre stage of Web Summit, Europe's biggest tech conference, in Lisbon, Portugal, November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

1505-1525 Ronaldinho, in conversation with former Spurs manager, Andres Villa Boas

Brazilian football legend, Ronaldinho, in conversation with former Spurs manager, Andres Villa Boas, on the skills needed to reach the top

1530-1550 Crypto's roller coaster year

Wild swings in digital coin valuations have been a hallmark of the crypto revolution. Will 2019 see crypto become a consistent threat to established currency markets?

With Garry Tan, Co-founder & Managing Partner, Initialized Capital, Tim Draper, Founder, Draper Associates, Peter Smith, Co-Founder & CEO, Blockchain, Jen Wieczner, Senior Writer, Fortune

