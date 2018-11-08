It’s the final day of the 2018 Web Summit and you can watch it all live here on Independent.ie

It’s the final day of the 2018 Web Summit and you can watch it all live here on Independent.ie

Watch: Final day of Web Summit 2018 with talks on the growing cannabis industry, fighting cyber wars and our tech addictions

With an estimated 70,000 visitors to the Lisbon arena throughout the week, including some of the biggest tech CEOs, entrepreneurs and influencers, it’s been another successful Web Summit and the final day highlights include:

10:30-10:50 Fighting on the front line of the cyber war

Do we have the tools to save democracy from potentially the biggest threat it has ever faced? Raffi Krikorian, CTO of the Democratic National Committee with Hadas Gold, Reporter, Media and Business, CNN, discusses the frontline battles being fought.

11:45-12:05 The global cannabis craze: Boom or bust?

With many investors jumping on board and a big surge in share prices, it begs the question: is the cannabis industry the next big thing?

Brendan Kennedy, CEO of Tilray, the first cannabis-producing firm to IPO on a major U.S. exchange, speaks to Robert Hackett, Senior Writer, Fortune.

14:00-14:20 Net positive: Happiness and the internet

Does social media really bring you happiness in a world filled with fake news, social isolation and trolls? Alan Schaaf, CEO of Imgur outlines how you create an uplifting experience on the internet.

15:20-15:40 Can we battle back against tech addiction?

Technology was supposed to give us freedom. Instead, some of us have become slaves to the screen. There are no simple solutions to tech addiction—but what can be done to curb our screen time?

Louise Matsakis Staff Writer, Security & Platforms, Wired, chairs the panel discussion with Sairah Ashman, CEO, Wolff Olins, Dame Til Wykes, Professor of Clinical Psychology and Rehabilitation, Kings College London, and Michael Acton Smith, Co-founder & Co-CEO, Calm.

15:40-16:05 Disrupting defense: How tech can, and should, support national security

The Founder of Oculus and Anduril joins CNN’s Laurie Segall to discuss the future of AI, VR/AR, autonomous systems – and how they can make us safer for the future.

*Independent.ie's coverage of Web Summit 2018 is in association with PWC

Online Editors