Web Summit to physically go ahead with Amy Poehler and Margrethe Vestager

US comedian and actor Amy Poehler will be an in-person headliner at this year’s Web Summit

The Web Summit will be held as in-person in Lisbon this November, organisers say, despite many big tech companies not yet sanctioning a return to physical meetings or conferences.

The US actor and comedian Amy Poehler has been announced for the event, joining EU Commissioner Margrethe Vestager and several high profile technology and political speakers.

The Web Summit said that Ms Poehler, who will discuss social media issues and their effect on women, will be present in person for the event.

Ms Poehler is known for a variety of roles and credits in television, including Saturday Night Live, Parks And Recreation and Smart Girls.

An event spokesperson said that other headline speakers and presenters will also physically be in Lisbon for the conference.

Microsoft president Brad Smith and Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique are among the main speakers.

A Web Summit spokesperson declined to say whether any or all of the events will also be held online.

She said that the conference will “blend software” into the event, but did not comment on whether key talks will be online or offline.

There are no specifics yet on what form of vaccination certificate may be required, with the spokesperson saying that it is still “liaising” with Lisbon authorities.

Last year, the Web Summit had to change its format to an online conference, with organisers saying over 100,000 accessed the event.

In 2019, over 70,000 attended the Lisbon event in person.

“We couldn’t be more excited to return in-person,” said Paddy Cosgrave, co-founder and CEO of Web Summit. Seeing people safely connecting in-person again, and re-experiencing the magic of face-to-face interactions, will be incredible. Live events are bouncing back across the world. We’re seeing thousands of speakers, startups, investors and world class media eager as ever to meet people in person again.”

Other speakers announced for this year’s event include the CEOs of Deliveroo and Tinder, as well as the founding partner of VC firm Greycroft.