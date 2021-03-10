Web Summit to hire 50 more people in software licensing move

The Web Summit is to hire 50 more people as it begins licensing its conference software amid a global shutdown in the physical conferencing business.

Paddy Cosgrave’s company has announced a first customer for its licensing scheme, the United Nations Development Programme. The body will use the software later this month for an event in Turkey.

The in-person global conferencing business has ground to a halt worldwide and is not expected to recover this year.

While Zoom and other online video platforms have stepped in, a handful of online conferencing software systems are beginning to emerge as larger, fit-for-purpose alternatives.

The startup Hopin, which counts Irish investors such as Des Traynor and Paddy Cosgrave as investors, is now valued at $5bn.

Last year, both the Web Summit and its US sister conference, Collision, were held online using Mr Cosgrave’s company’s software. However, its Hong Kong conference, ‘Rise’, was cancelled.

The company says it still intends to hold an in-person conference in November this year in Lisbon, although it’s unlikely that many potential customers from outside Europe will travel for in-person events.

In December, the Web Summit announced a series of expansion deals and plans.

It signed a five-year deal with Japanese officials to host a new event called Web Summit Tokyo from September 2022. The in-person conference will be called Web Summit Tokyo.

It also announced a Web Summit conference to be held in Brazil in 2022, with two cities — Rio de Janeiro and Porto Alegre — involved in discussions to host it.

And it said that its ‘Rise’ event, held in Hong Kong for the last five years, is to move to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia from March 2022 after a three-year deal was struck with the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation to host in-person conferences.

The Web Summit currently employs 231 people in Dublin and other cities. Today, it announced that it aims to hire another 50 people this year in Dublin, Lisbon, Toronto and San Francisco.

“This is a milestone for Web Summit,” said Paddy Cosgrave of its software licensing deal with the UNDP. “We’ve agreed to run an event in March for the UNDP on our platform. It’s been a long journey and we’ve taken it slow, perfecting the software over years. We’re in no rush for new customers, and we will take our time. In 2022, we hope to partner with other great events.”

He said that over the last year, the software hosted 32,000 attendees at Collision in June 2020, followed by 104,000 attendees at Web Summit in December 2020.

The United Nations Development Programme’s Istanbul Innovation Days event aims to engage with individuals, communities, organisations and policy makers.

Online Editors