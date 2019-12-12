Web Summit shows sharp rise in revenue

The parent company of the Web Summit has filed accounts showing an increase in turnover from €29m to €35m in 2018.

Manders Terrace, majority-owned by Web Summit co-founder and chief executive Paddy Cosgrave, also reported a “gross margin” of €17m on the €35m in revenue.

However, the company only recorded a pre-tax profit €126,000, with almost all of the €17m in margin accounted for under “administrative expenses”.

Mr Cosgrave said the company, which is based in Dublin and employs almost 200 people, is pursuing a strategy of not focusing on profitability as it considers further growth in technology, including software development.

“We don’t intend to be profitable for many years to come,” he said. “We’re making a series of long term bets, in particular on software. This is counter intuitive in our industry. However hopefully by 2028 these will prove as good investments. The size of our team continues to increase, as does the experience of our staff.”

The company also made investments in a number of other companies, including Amaranthine, a venture capital fund set up by Mr Cosgrave, Web Summit co-founder David Kelly and former Goldman Sachs executive Patrick Murphy. Amaranthine has been invested in by a number of other financial funds, including Draper Esprit, which has a presence in Ireland.

Other entities invested in includes the ‘social impact’ startup, Grandpal, co-founded by Brian Daly and William Hollacsek, and Hyper Mega Investment.

A Web Summit co-founder, Daire Hickey, resigned from the company in August according to the accounts. Mr Hickey had not been part of the running of the Web Summit for some years and started his own public relations firm, 150 Bond, focusing on a combination of US and Irish clients in the tech sector.

The Web Summit has grown its conferencing business substantially in recent years. Starting in Dublin 2010, it now hosts three global events in Lisbon, Toronto (‘Collision’) and Hong Kong (‘Rise’).

The rise in the company’s turnover reflects bigger exhibitor investments from more diverse companies. Last month, the Web Summit had a substantial automotive presence at the Lisbon conference, which saw over 70,000 people attend.

Online Editors