Web Summit ‘severely affected’ by Covid as accounts show rise in revenue

The Web Summit booked €47.9m in revenue in 2019, up from €35m the year before, the company says, citing newly-filed accounts.

Paddy Cosgrave’s company made a €27.7m gross profit and €9.3m in earnings before tax, with no dividend paid.

However, the company says that its business was “severely affected” in 2020 by Covid 19, which has been “catastrophic” for the events industry.

To partly offset this, it has turned to licensing its own online conferencing software.

The company, which employs 231 people with its largest office in Dublin, says that it made “large investments” in 2019 in software, as well as in its Lisbon office and in a Toronto office.

It recently announced a plan to hire another 50 people this year in Dublin, Lisbon, Toronto and San Francisco.

“Throughout 2020, despite significant losses in revenue, the company made no redundancies or pay cuts across its offices in Dublin, Lisbon, Toronto and Hong Kong,” a company spokesperson said.

Cofounder and chief executive Paddy Cosgrave owns the majority of the Web Summit.

“The investments we’ve continued to make each year in software made the decision to move online easier,” said Mr Cosgrave.

“Despite the global pandemic, we were able to deliver a valuable networking event online for over 136,000 attendees across nearly 200 countries by building our own conference software in a matter of weeks.”

Mr Cosgrave’s company previously announced a first paying customer for its licensing scheme, the United Nations Development Programme. The body will use the software this week for an event in Turkey.

“In time, we hope to add many more customers, and open up more of our software to third parties to use for both online and offline events. We hope to make several product announcements later this summer,” he said.

The in-person global conferencing business has ground to a halt worldwide and is not expected to recover this year.

While Zoom and other online video platforms have stepped in, a handful of online conferencing software systems are beginning to emerge as larger, fit-for-purpose alternatives.

The startup Hopin, which counts Irish investors such as Des Traynor and Paddy Cosgrave as investors, is now valued at $5bn.

Last year, both the Web Summit and its US sister conference, Collision, were held online using Mr Cosgrave’s company’s software. However, its Hong Kong conference, ‘Rise’, was cancelled.

The company says it still intends to hold an in-person conference in November this year in Lisbon, although it’s unlikely that many potential customers from outside Europe will travel for in-person events.

In December, the Web Summit announced a series of expansion deals and plans.

It signed a five-year deal with Japanese officials to host a new event called Web Summit Tokyo from September 2022. The in-person conference will be called Web Summit Tokyo.

It also announced a Web Summit conference to be heldin Brazil in 2022, with two cities — Rio de Janeiro and Porto Alegre — involved in discussions to host it.

And it said that its ‘Rise’ event, held in Hong Kong for the last five years, is to move to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia from March 2022 after a three-year deal was struck with the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation to host in-person conferences.

