Web Summit announces expansion deals for Japan, Malaysia and Brazil

Co-founder Paddy Cosgrave has announced new locations for the Web Summit. Photo by Adrian Weckler.

Web Summit co-founder Paddy Cosgrave has announced a series of expansion deals and plans.

The company has signed a five-year deal with Japanese officials to host a new event called Web Summit Tokyo from September 2022. The in-person conference will be called Web Summit Tokyo.

Read More

Mr Cosgrave also said that a Web Summit conference will be held in Brazil in 2022, with two cities — Rio de Janeiro and Porto Alegre — involved in discussions to host it.

Separately, Mr Cosgrave said that the organisation’s ‘Rise’ event, held in Hong Kong for the last five years, is to move to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia from March 2022 after a three-year deal was struck with the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation to host in-person conferences.

Mr Cosgrave did not disclose the sums involved in the different deals.

He said that Web Summit will return to an in-person conference in November 2021 and predicted over 75,000 people would attend.

Read More





Online Editors