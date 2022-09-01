Wayflyer raises €252m from Credit Suisse in new debt finance round

The Dublin-based unicorn firm Wayflyer has raised $253m (€252m) in new debt financing as it seeks to continue its expansion.

Wayflyer, founded by CEO Aidan Corbett and company president Jack Pierce, lends money to other eCommerce businesses that need cash for inventory and other things. It gets repaid in percentages of its loanees’ revenue, with an extra fee charged for the advance.

Its new funding comes from Credit Suisse. In May, it raised $300m in debt financing from JP Morgan, when it was valued at $1.6bn.

The move comes after one of its main competitors, Canada-based Clearco, announced that it is abandoning its plans for 150 Irish jobs in Ireland and withdrawing from markets outside the US and Canada.

Wayflyer is backed by a handful of high profile Irish investors and business figures, including PCH founder Liam Casey and past AIB chairman Lochlann Quinn.

Its analytics technology assesses an applicant’s funding request based on access to the applicant’s own IT systems. Its appeal to eCommerce firms is that the funding is made available within 48 hours, rather than over a period of weeks. It focuses on sectors from fitness and fashion to groceries.

In Ireland, it has provided funding to the electric bike firm Moby, the eyeglasses firm Ambr and BionicGym.

“Now, more than ever, eCommerce businesses need access to fair, flexible and affordable funding solutions from a trusted and resilient partner,” said Mr Corbett. “At a practical level, this deal helps support our objective to offer the fairest terms and the best rates to our customers while advancing Wayflyer’s unwavering commitment to being a trusted partner, irrespective of the impact of wider economic conditions on the market.”