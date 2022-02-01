Wayflyer joins $1bn club as Ireland’s sixth tech unicorn

Wayflyer has become Ireland’s latest ‘unicorn’ tech firm after raising $150m (€134m) at a new valuation of $1.6bn .

It brings to six the number of Irish unicorns, after Flipdish announced a $100m round earlier this month.

The Series B round, led by the Chinese venture capital (VC) firm DST Global and the US VC firm QED Investors, comes after growth in its headcount and monthly commercial activity rose more than fivefold. Last year, Wayflyer raised $76m in a Series A round.

Founded in 2019 by CEO Aidan Corbett and company president Jack Pierse, Wayflyer lends money to other e-commerce firms that need to buy inventory or other things.

It gets repaid in percentages of its loanees’ revenue, with an extra fee charged for the advance. Its source of lending cash comes from family investment funds and other private commercial and financial investors.

The startup’s analytics technology assesses an applicant’s funding request based on access to the applicant’s own IT systems. Its appeal to e-commerce firms is that the funding is made available within 48 hours, rather than over a period of weeks.

In Ireland, it has provided funding to the electric bike firm Moby, the eyeglasses firm Ambr and BionicGym. It focuses on sectors from fitness and fashion to groceries.

Wayflyer is backed by a handful of high-profile Irish investors and business figures, including PCH founder Liam Casey and past AIB chairman Lochlann Quinn.

Other investors include Left Lane Capital and the Checkout.com founder, Guillaume Pousaz. JPMorgan, Prosus and Madrone Capital Partners have invested in Wayflyer for the first time in the Series B round.

With 250 people now employed in Dublin, London and Atlanta, the company says that its “monthly capital deployments” have reached $100m.

This is a rise, it says, of 989pc on the previous year.

In a statement, the company says that it intends “to provide billions of dollars to ambitious e-commerce merchants in the coming years”.

Last year, Wayflyer expanded into new markets including Spain and the Netherlands and formed e-commerce partnerships with Adobe, Sezzle and eBay UK.

“Since launching in April 2020, Wayflyer has been relentlessly focused on helping our customers drive growth and removing the barriers that limit their potential,” said CEO Aidan Corbett.

“The founders we work with have incredible ideas and passion for making things happen. They’re constantly striving to break new ground and go further in business. We’re proud to support them and help them reach new heights.

“Our Series B round will help us build our offering to customers, expand into exciting new territories and hire more world-class talent. We’ve only just scratched the surface of what’s possible here and with an incredible team all working together to solve the biggest challenges in e-commerce, I couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead.”

Other Irish unicorns include Intercom as well as Letsgetchecked, Flipdish, Fenergo and Workhuman.



