| 10.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Wayflyer joins $1bn club as Ireland’s sixth tech unicorn

Firm has provided funding to the electric bike firm Moby, the eyeglasses firm Ambr and BionicGym

Jack Pierse is a co-founder of Wayflyer Expand

Close

Jack Pierse is a co-founder of Wayflyer

Jack Pierse is a co-founder of Wayflyer

Jack Pierse is a co-founder of Wayflyer

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

Wayflyer has become Ireland’s latest ‘unicorn’ tech firm after raising $150m (€134m) at a new valuation of $1.6bn .

It brings to six the number of Irish unicorns, after Flipdish announced a $100m round earlier this month.

Most Watched

Privacy