Waterford-based VR Education launches virtual training platform

The platform can be used in schools, universities, research centres and corporate training to teach subjects in a virtual environment, and the group has secured initial partnerships with Nokia and Shenandoah University.

Content the company has created following its partnerships with the BBC, the University of Bristol, the University of Oxford and the University of New Haven will immediately be available on the platform.

"The full release of Engage is a transformational moment in our corporate history and is the result of many years of hard work, cutting edge research and innovation," David Whelan, CEO of VR Education, said.

"We will immediately start to ramp up the marketing of Engage, including participating at the Bett Show in January 2019 in London and GESS Dubai in February 2019. I look forward to updating shareholders on progress in due course," Mr Whelan added.

Set up in 2014 by a husband and wife team, David and Sandra Whelan, since then the business has grown to 34 employees and become a publicly listed company on the London and Irish stock exchanges.

At the time of its IPO in March this year the group raised £6m (€6.6m) to fund the further development of the platform.

Online Editors