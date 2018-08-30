WATCH: Sony unveils €3,000 pet robot dog 'Aibo' who 'barks', whimpers and responds to commands

Sony has unveiled a rebooted robot dog that it hopes might prove to be a digital companion for the elderly and the lonely.

Aibo ‘barks’, whimpers and responds to human touches and commands.

The electronic canine, which costs €3,000, is also capable of visually distinguishing its owner due to facial recognition technology and ‘learns’ your behaviour, due to artificial intelligence on board.

”It develops its own unique personality through everyday interactions, enabling it to remember what actions make its owner happy and form a deep bond with members of the household,” said a Sony spokesman demonstrating the machine at at IFA Berlin, an international tech trade show. in

The technology is the latest to come from Japan, a country that is trying to cope with a population that is proportionately older than most other western countries.

Japanese companies are obsessed with robotics and believe that electronic companions are the next wave of technology in coming years.

The Aibo comes with a three-year ‘AI Cloud Plan‘, an assortment of aibo toys and an individually numbered commemorative dog tag

The machine was first trialled in 1999 but was discontinued in 2006 as the technology couldn’t yet match the expectations people had.

However, Sony believes that new artificial intelligence capabilities and advanced image sensors mean that Aibo now has a chance of making meaningful connections with human purchasers.

“No two aibo companion robots are the same,” said the Sony spokesman. "Each owner's approach to raising their Aibo shapes its personality. AIbo is able to learn new tricks through owners' interactions, experiences with changing seasons and different events.

"Not content to sit and wait to be beckoned, Aibo will actively seek out its owners and can recognize their faces. It can also detect words of praise and smiles, as well as react to being petted or scratched on the head. This is truly a one-of-a-kind product designed to connect with its owners on an emotional level.”

