WATCH: Hands on review - Samsung’s Galaxy S10+

I’ve had Samsung’s Galaxy S10+ phone for a few days and, so far, it’s performing beautifully.

I’ve had Samsung’s Galaxy S10+ phone for a few days and, so far, it’s performing beautifully.

The 6.4-inch device’s strongest features are its third wide-angle camera and its high-end battery life. While I’ve only done some initial testing with the camera, DXOMark has given it its joint-highest score, alongside Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro.

It is also the first major smartphone on the Irish market to feature an underscore ending fingerprint reader.

And Samsung has substituted a ‘hole-punched’ cavity in the top right of the screen for a ‘notch’ to house the two front-facing cameras. This gives the phone the cleanest ‘all-screen’ look currently available.

My test model has 8GB of Ram, making it very powerful. There’s also a 3.5mm headphone port, which many miss on most modern smartphones.

The phone starts at €1,019 in Ireland for 128GB of storage, although a 1,000GB version is also available.

I’ll have a longer review later next week.

Online Editors