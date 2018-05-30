WATCH: Audi Ireland's world-first AR consumer experience transforms the showroom

Retailers are changing the use of their selling space into showrooms in line with customer desires, and advancing technology, and the automotive industry has taken to the concept in a big way.

Retailers are changing the use of their selling space into showrooms in line with customer desires, and advancing technology, and the automotive industry has taken to the concept in a big way.

Audi dealerships in Ireland have just become the first in the world to offer motor lovers the opportunity to immerse themselves in augmented reality as part of their purchasing experience.

The launch of the AR initiative coincides with the release of the new Audi A7, with the dealer partnering with Irish tech firm vStream to create the first global programme. Wearing a headset using Microsoft HoloLens, customers can interact with an informative holographic character called Simone, who guides the potential buyers through the exterior design, the interior and the technology of the car.

Head of Marketing at Audi Ireland Richard Molloy said that being at the forefront of customer experience tech for the company is a win for the three Audi pilot dealerships - Audi North Dublin, Audi Centre, and Audi Galway - that are offering the AR experience. "We are excited to join forces with vStream and by the prospect of creating a first for our customers, a first for Audi and a first for Ireland," he said.

vStream, who are at the forefront of augmented reality and mixed reality technology, were excited to embark on the world-first in Ireland. "Ireland represents strong synergies in terms of a shared goal in spearheading unique customer experiences through cutting-edge technology," said director and co-founder Andrew Jenkinson.

Online Editors