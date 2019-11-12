Warning as invoice scam swindles thousands of euro from companies

Gardaí are warning about fraudulent emails that are swindling Irish companies out of hundreds of thousands of euro.

The scams are known as "invoice redirect fraud" or "CEO fraud".

"In recent weeks there has been a noticeable increase in this type of crime," said a Garda spokesperson.

"Criminals have succeeded in defrauding companies for very substantial amounts of money. One company lost over €200,000, another lost almost $500,000.

"Everyone should treat any request to change bank account details with extreme caution."

In this type of fraud, the scammer poses as a trusted supplier or a company executive, often hacking or mimicking an established company email address or mobile number.

The criminal then dupes other legitimate company officers into transferring sums of money to bogus accounts they have set up. They carry this off often by posing as a supplier that has 'changed' its bank account details.

Irish organisations to be caught in such scams include Trinity College Dublin, which was hit for almost €800,000 in this way in 2017.

Gardaí are advising small businesses to pay extra attention to email requests that appear to come from a regular contact but which require a change in bank account details for payment.

"If you are not sure pick up the phone and speak to someone in the invoicing company," said Detective Chief Superintendent Pat Lordan, of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

"Victims of invoice redirect fraud range from very small businesses to large companies and the consequences of falling for a scam of this nature can be catastrophic."

