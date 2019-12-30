Walmart sets up data operation here on the quiet

Global retail giant Walmart has quietly established a data science and software development operation with more than 80 staff in Dublin.

It is currently hiring software engineers for its Walmart Labs and Intelligent Retail Lab (IRL) operations here, the Irish Independent can reveal.

The US supermarket titan has 11,438 stores in 27 countries around the world, and annual revenues of $14.4bn (€12.8bn).

The Dublin office is also hiring a small number of recruits for Jet.com, the ecommerce platform co-founded by Wexford man Mike Hanrahan, which was acquired by Walmart in 2016 for more than $3bn (€2.7bn). Mr Hanrahan now heads up the IRL - a retail AI lab inside an existing Walmart Store - which is based in New Jersey and is part of an incubation arm of the company called Store No8.

