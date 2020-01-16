VR Education to report revenue below market expectations

Software firm VR Education expects to report revenue of just over €1m in respect of last year.

While this is an increase of 42pc on 2018, it is below market expectations.

Revenue growth at the Waterford-based company has been impacted by the delayed launch and the lack of availability of mobile standalone headsets from the hardware providers the group works across.

In a trading update VR Education said the issue has been resolved.

VR Education develops virtual reality training and education platforms that makes it easy to collaborate on tasks remotely, create new content and learn in virtual reality.

Its products have been selected by Facebook for its Oculus Independent Software Vendors ('ISV') programme. VR Education also has a number of deals with educational institutions and businesses.

The company expects losses to reduce to €1.49m for 2019, from €1.54m the prior year due to strong cost control measures implemented during the year.

Elsewhere, the cash balance of €1.29m at 31 December 2019 is higher than market expectations, VR Education said.

David Whelan, CEO of VR Education, said: "While it is disappointing to not have grown revenues for FY19 at the pace previously forecasted, we have grown in the year and made significant progress which lays solid foundations for further growth in FY20.

With VR adoption becoming more mainstream through the wider availability of new standalone VR devices, along with the improvements that 5G deployment will bring, we are confident that 2020 will see an increase in demand for immersive experiences.”

In 2018 VR Education raised £6m (€6.9m) when it listed on the London and Irish stock exchanges.

