VR Education signs multi-year agreement with Tokyo Global Gateway for use of ‘Engage’

VR Education has signed a multi-year agreement with Tokyo Global Gateway (TGG) for use of its ‘Engage’ platform.

VR Education develops virtual reality (VR) training and education products that make it easier to collaborate on tasks remotely, create content and learn. Demand for such remote working and remote learning tools has exploded during Covid-19 lockdowns.

TGG is a large-scale English-education facility, managed and operated by a consortium of five private-sector entities appointed by the Tokyo Metropolitan Board of Education (TBoE).

A majority shareholder of TGG is Gakken Holdings, which is a major educational service and content provider in Japan, according to a statement from VR Education.

The agreement with TGG comprises of an initial one-off fee for custom work alongside annual software licence fees.

The agreement will see TGG use VR Education's ‘Engage’platform to teach Japanese students and corporate clients how to speak English in everyday travel situations - such as arriving at an airport, checking into a hotel or ordering food at a restaurant.

The use of virtual reality in a series of set locations, designed to simulate scenarios during a foreign trip, provides students with familiar surroundings as they learn how to speak English fluently, according to VR Education.

David Whelan, CEO of VR Education, said: "Tokyo Global Gateway is a leading educational institute in Japan. We're delighted to be further strengthening our reach in Asia by working with this prestigious institution backed by the Tokyo Metropolitan Board of Education.

In light of the Covid-19 crisis and growing pressures on education systems across the globe, this multi-year enterprise agreement, which has been secured in line with management expectations, shows the strong and growing demand for Engage's unique offering in the education, technology and XR space."

