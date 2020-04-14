VR Education shares rise 30pc on US deal

Shares in VR Education were up almost 30pc in London yesterday after it agreed a partnership with United States-based VictoryXR for use of its Engage platform.

Waterford-based VR Education develops virtual reality training and education platforms. These make it easy to collaborate on tasks remotely, create content and learn in virtual reality.

VictoryXR, which specialises in science content for schools both in the virtual reality and augmented reality space, will import its content library on to the Engage platform, and classes will be provided remotely to school children across the US.

To date, VictoryXR has created more than 240 VR and AR learning experiences, spanning more than 50 different learning units.

Students using the platform will be both in physical schools and home-schooled, including those whose access to traditional learning methods has been affected by Covid-19.

Under the partnership, the two companies have agreed terms to share the revenue.

David Whelan, CEO of VR Education, said: "At a difficult time for education across the globe, Engage provides a fantastic solution for distance learning, and through this partnership with VictoryXR, we are now able to provide services and content that go beyond anything previously offered within traditional educational programmes, not only in the US but globally."

