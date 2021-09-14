VR Education sees revenue increase 83pc as pandemic accelerates demand for VR

Waterford-based VR Education has seen its revenue jump 83pc to €1.25m in the first half of this year, boosted by an accelerated demand for virtual reality on the back of Covid-19.

The company develops virtual reality (VR) training and education products that make it easier to collaborate on tasks remotely, create content and learn.

Demand for remote working and events, as well as remote learning tools has exploded during the pandemic lockdowns.

Engage revenue increased to €900,000 from €200,000 in the corresponding period last year, according to interim results from the group.

Revenue from this platform was responsible for 72pc of total group revenue for the period, up from 33pc during the same period in 2020.

Its ‘Engage’ platform now has over 130 commercial customers.

However, planned continued investment by VR Education in its capabilities widened the company’s pre-tax loss to €1.3m, from a loss of €1.1m in the first half of 2020.

David Whelan, CEO of VR Education, said: "The first six months has seen the continued growth of Engage, building on the trends of 2020, as more and more companies and organisations around the world see VR a better way of communicating.”

“The pandemic has had a major impact on the use of Engage, which is set to continue as the technology becomes more accessible, and the drive to live more sustainably, and reduce travel, picks up pace.”

In June the company had an oversubscribed share placement, raising €9m.

VR Education had net cash of €9.2m at June 30.

In the first half of this year the company expanded into to the Middle East through two commercial agreements in the United Arab Emirates; one for a global event for 12 international police forces and one for a commercial license with custom development work.

VR Education’s strategic partner HTC Corporation has started selling its Engage product, ‘Vive Sessions’, in China, as part of a software bundle.

Taiwanese consumer electronics company HTC Corporation invested €3m in VR Education last year, in exchange for a 20pc stake in the Irish business. HTC can have a presence on VR Education's board as long as its stake remains above 10pc.

The deal with HTC includes a strategic partnership for the distribution and licensing of the Engage platform globally.

VR Education raised £6m when it listed on the London and Irish stock exchanges in 2018.