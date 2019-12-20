VR Education extends agreement with US Space & Rocket Centre

Software firm VR Education has extended its commercial agreement with the US Space and Rocket Centre in Huntsville, Alabama, following a successful initial trial period.

The centre is one of the top aviation and aerospace museums in the US, and Alabama's top paid tourist attraction.

The 12 month extension to the agreement is for the use of the Apollo 11 virtual reality experience, which provides visitors with the opportunity to experience the moon landing within virtual reality.

Tickets for the experience cost around $10 (€9), out of which Waterford-based VR Education benefits through a share of the revenue.

David Whelan, CEO of VR Education, said: "We are delighted that the US Space and Rocket Centre has decided to extend our original agreement by a year.

It has proven to be a popular addition to the museum for its visitors and has generated an additional revenue stream for both parties involved.”

Meanwhile, VR Education’s ‘ENGAGE’ platform has this month launched on HTC's Viveport ecosystem, which supports android based devices such as the Vive Focus and Vive Focus Plus, with the latter targeting professional and corporate clients.

VR Education last year raised £6m (€6.9m) when it listed on the London and Irish stock exchanges.

In 2018, the company reported revenue of €716,000, a 15pc increase year on year.

Online Editors