VR Education expects 2020 revenue to jump almost 40pc

Waterford-based VR Education says it expects to report revenue of around €1.42m for 2020, a jump of 38pc on the prior year.

VR Education develops virtual reality (VR) training and education products that make it easier to collaborate on tasks remotely, create content and learn.

Demand for remote working and remote learning tools has exploded during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Its ‘Engage’ platform saw revenue and user base growth up 550pc and more than 700pc year-on-year respectively, according to a trading update from the group.

This platform now accounts for more than 40pc of group revenues, having grown from 9pc of revenue in 2019. The increased popularity of ‘Engage’ is in line with the company’s plan for the platform and the “strong momentum” has carried into this year, it said.

In the past six months over 60 commercial deals have been signed in respect of the ‘Engage’ platform, and the average size of the deals has increased, according to the company.

VR Education said there was “continued popularity” of non-Engage revenues from its showcase experiences, with Shuttle Commander released on the Oculus Quest platform in September and on PC based virtual reality devices via the Steam network in November.

However, revenues form its showcase experiences were €400,000 below expectations mainly due to Covid-19 related museum closures in the United States.

VR Education had year-end cash balance of €2.03m, with a net monthly cash burn of approximately €200,000.

David Whelan, CEO of VR Education, said: "We see 2020 as the seminal year where Engage has started to take off with thanks to many different factors including Covid-19, 5G rollout and standalone VR devices becoming available.

What is more exciting in the medium to long term is the uptake of Engage on traditional devices such as phones and tablets where we have now enabled support and expect to see significant uptake throughout 2021 and beyond.”

Looking forward, the company has set out its medium-term financial objectives for the period 2023 to 2025.

VR Education has a target of reaching a €10m annual ‘Engage’ revenue milestone, 500 active Enterprise customers and 100,000 monthly users during 2023 – 2025.

It also hopes to achieve group gross margin in excess of 80pc.

Focusing on this year, VR Education has closed deals during 2020 in excess of €1.8m, which it said should be recognised over the next 36 months.

The group has also invested in an additional business development resource for 2021, and will begin to allocate increased funding to the marketing and promotion of the ‘Engage’ platform as it looks to achieve its medium-term objectives.

Last year Taiwanese consumer electronics company HTC Corporation invested €3m in VR Education in exchange for a 20pc stake in the Irish business. HTC can have a presence on VR Education's board as long as its stake remains above 10pc.

The deal with HTC includes a strategic partnership for the distribution and licence of VR Education's Engage platform globally.

VR Education today said that following the deployment of the ‘Engage’ platform on the Chinese mainland in collaboration with HTC in late last year, the group expects to see the first revenues generated from this partnership recognised in the first half of 2021.

VR Education raised £6m (€6.7m) when it listed on the London and Irish stock exchanges in 2018.

