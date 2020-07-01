VR Education expands in the UK and Middle East with new deal

Irish technology company VR Education has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Virtual College, which will see it expand in the UK and Middle East.

The Waterford-based company develops virtual reality (VR) training and education products that make it easier to collaborate on tasks remotely, create content and learn.

The demand for such remote working and remote learning tools has exploded this year, as a result of the global lockdowns.

Virtual College, with whom it has signed the MOU with, has to-date supported over four million online learners across both public and private sectors.

Its team are experts in designing and developing vocational learning solutions - including ready-to-go courses on topics such as health and safety, business compliance, leadership and management.

The MOU will enable both companies to collaborate on digital training projects and programmes that require a multi-media blended approach using some of the latest virtual reality and digital learning technologies and tools.

The technology-enhanced learning solutions created under the MOU will be available to customers across the UK, the United Arab Emirates,Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar.

The agreement presents “significant” commercial opportunities for Virtual College and VR Education, according to a statement from the Irish business.

David Whelan, CEO of VR Education, said: "Virtual College shares our passion for giving businesses and individuals effective learning solutions.

We are delighted to have formed this exciting partnership to enable customers to benefit from a combination of our immersive Engage platform alongside the award-winning content provided by Virtual College and I look forward to updating shareholders on our progress in due course."

