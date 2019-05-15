VR Education clinches three-year South Korea deal

VR Education has taken its first steps into the Asian market through an agreement with South Korean group D'Carrick.

The deal is worth €70,000 a year over three years. Under the terms of the agreement, D'Carrick will roll out VR Education's 'Engage' platform to a number of students in South Korea, with additional fees should it exceed this number. In addition, it will resell the platform, with 30pc of revenue from sales going to VR Education.

