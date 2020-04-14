VR Education agrees partnership with US company VictoryXR

VR Education has agreed a partnership with United States-based VictoryXR for use of its ‘Engage’ platform.

VictoryXR specialises in science content and virtual animal dissections for schools, both in the virtual reality and augmented reality space.

To-date the company has created more than 240 VR and AR learning experiences spanning more than 50 different learning units.

VictoryXR will import its content library onto the Engage platform and classes will be provided remotely to school children across the United States.

Students using the platform will be both in physical schools and home schooled children, including those whose access to traditional learning methods has been impacted by Covid-19.

Under the partnership the two companies have agreed terms to share the revenue.

David Whelan, CEO of VR Education, said: “At a difficult time for education across the globe, Engage provides a fantastic solution for distance learning and through this partnership with VictoryXR we are now able to provide services and content that go beyond anything previously offered within traditional educational programmes, not only in the US but globally.”

Elsewhere, VR Education has appointed Shard Capital Partners as joint broker, with immediate effect.

Shard Capital Partners will act alongside Davy as the company’s brokers.

Online Editors