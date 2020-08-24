VR Education adds to its board with US-based appointment

Waterford-based VR Education has appointed Dr Harry Kloor as a non-executive director.

VR Education develops virtual reality (VR) training and education products that make it easier to collaborate on tasks remotely, create content and learn. Demand for such remote working and remote learning tools has exploded during Covid-19 lockdowns.

Based in the United States, Dr Kloor is an entrepreneur and scientist.

He is the CEO and co-founder of tech company Beyond Imagination.

In addition, he has worked as an advisor for NASA and the United States Senate.

Dr Kloor has also worked with a number of scientific organisations, universities, and companies to advance technologies ranging from robotics, virtual and augmented reality, artificial intelligence, deep machine learning, sensor networks and internet-of-things.

Mike Boyce, who has been a non-executive director of VR Education since February 2018, is stepping down from the board to pursue other interests.

Richard Cooper, chairman of VR Education, said: "[DrKloor] has deep experience in the education sector and in driving adoption of new technologies, particularly in the important US marketplace.

We look forward to his insight and support as we continue to deliver on our strategy and benefit from the increasing interest in VR in multiple sectors.”

Founded by husband and wife team, David and Sandra Whelan, HTC earlier this year invested €3m in VR Education for a 20pc stake in the business.

In 2018 VR Education raised £6m (€6.7m) when it listed on the London and Irish stock exchanges.

Online Editors